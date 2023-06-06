TCS rolls out its data exchange and marketplace platform Dexam on Google Cloud

The platform, offered as a Software-as-service (SaaS), breaks down cross-functional boundaries and enables controlled data exchange and improved data governance within and across enterprises.

Information Technology giant Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), on Tuesday, launched its data marketplace platform, TCS Dexam, on Google Cloud. The platform enables enterprises to democratise and monetise data across ecosystems.

How does the platform function?

TCS Dexam integrates with Google Cloud services, which makes it easy for businesses to access, and use the data they need in their applications and services. The platform leverages Google Cloud’s built-in security and compliance features, such as data encryption and access control, to ensure data is protected and used in accordance with industry regulations and best practices.