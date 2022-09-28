TCL announces festive offers, including free 4K TV and an all-expenses-paid Europe trip

By Pihu Yadav

TCL, a consumer electronics brand, has announced a plethora of offers in line with the sixth anniversary of its India chapter and its festive campaign called Dil Se Diwali #TCLBuyBigFlyHigh. Scheduled between September 27 and October 31, this period brings six offers to customers, including a chance to win an all-paid Europe trip.

Here is a list of all the offers TCL will be giving out during the period:

According to TCL, users who buy any TCL product stand a chance to win an all-expenses-paid Europe trip. Some of the winners could also get an opportunity to visit nine European cities in six countries, including Munich, Innsbruck, Wattens, Vaduz, Lucerne, Mount Titlis, Paris, Brussels and Amsterdam.

Users who are looking to buy any TCL 4K and above TV products stand the chance to win either a free-of-cost TCL QLED TV or a TCL 4K TV every week. On the purchase of any TCL QLED TV, users can claim a free TCL Video Call Camera worth Rs 2,999.

Users can also visit TCL social handles, participate in various contests to win cash vouchers every week. TCL has also partnered with ICICI Bank for 10 percent cashback on credit & debit cards EMI.