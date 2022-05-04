Tata Technologies heads want to pour Rs 250 crore into Punjab for an electric vehicle plant

Global engineering and product development digital services firm Tata Technologies has shown interest in setting up an electric vehicle production centre in Punjab, a state government release said on Wednesday.

A delegation of Tata technologies called on Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Wednesday in Chandigarh at his official residence, said the release.

During deliberations, the delegation comprising the global CEO of Tata Technologies Warren Harris, President Global HR and IT Pawan Bhageria and others evinced keen interest to set up this unit in the state with a current investment of Rs 250 crore and future investment of Rs 1,600 crore, said the release.

Also Read:

The delegation said that it will lay thrust on the development of micro, small and medium enterprises (MSME) in the EV segment with a focus on cleaner mobility and creating jobs for youth in Punjab.

The visiting delegation opined that the company will also ensure the skill development of youth in the state. The chief minister assured fulsome support and cooperation to Tata Technologies for this project.

He said the state government is committed to accelerating industrial growth in the state and no stone will be left unturned for this. Mann said the government is duty-bound to reverse the trend of Punjabi youth going abroad in search of green pastures for their careers by ensuring that the best employment opportunities could be created here through such projects.

Mann said the state government is already roping in more industrial tycoons from across the country to set up their ventures in the state. He said Punjab has emerged as the most investment-friendly destination in the country.

Mann said that investment-friendly policies of the state government coupled with hard-working, dedicated and skilled human resources are a boon for any industrial development.

Meanwhile, it was also decided in the meeting that Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar-based Lamrin Tech Skill University (LTSU) will collaborate with IBM, an anchor partner and with Tata Technologies and Ansys Corporation for a setting up high-end technology labs through an innovation centre for education with the investment of Rs 602 crore.

Also Read: Tata Motors looks to drive in multiple EVs for buyers across segments

This will help in producing a pool of skilled labour required for industrial houses in the state. it said.