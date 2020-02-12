#Budget2020#Coronavirus#Vistara
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Technology
Technology

Tata Sons's Chandrasekaran says job losses due to tech growth is a bogey created by advanced nations; AI, machine learning to help India

Updated : February 12, 2020 08:16 PM IST

N Chandrasekaran said India will continue to remain a "stretched society" with limitations of both infrastructure as well as lack of skilled manpower, and all the changes will have to be done assuming the constraints.
The $110-billion salt-to-software Tata Group gets over half of its revenues from global markets.
Chandrasekaran attributed the advanced economies' distrust of technology to aspects like ageing workforce, maturity of markets leading to lack of growth, and underlined that the same does not apply to emerging economies like India.
Tata Sons's Chandrasekaran says job losses due to tech growth is a bogey created by advanced nations; AI, machine learning to help India

You May Also Like

Coronavirus outbreak: Calls for freedom of speech on rise in China as death toll tops 1,100

Coronavirus outbreak: Calls for freedom of speech on rise in China as death toll tops 1,100

Investors pour in Rs 1.2 lakh crore in mutual fund schemes in January

Investors pour in Rs 1.2 lakh crore in mutual fund schemes in January

Govt banks on Rs 1.3-lakh-cr rural push to boost growth; analysts pick 10 stocks

Govt banks on Rs 1.3-lakh-cr rural push to boost growth; analysts pick 10 stocks

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV
Advertisement