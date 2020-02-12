Tata Sons's Chandrasekaran says job losses due to tech growth is a bogey created by advanced nations; AI, machine learning to help India
Updated : February 12, 2020 08:16 PM IST
N Chandrasekaran said India will continue to remain a "stretched society" with limitations of both infrastructure as well as lack of skilled manpower, and all the changes will have to be done assuming the constraints.
The $110-billion salt-to-software Tata Group gets over half of its revenues from global markets.
Chandrasekaran attributed the advanced economies' distrust of technology to aspects like ageing workforce, maturity of markets leading to lack of growth, and underlined that the same does not apply to emerging economies like India.