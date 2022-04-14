The first version of the Tata Neu app was launched on Thursday, which the Chairman of Tata Sons N Chandrasekaran said is just the starting point

N Chandrasekaran, Chairman of Tata Sons India, on Thursday said their purpose at Tata Digital was to be a trusted partner for a better life for the Indian consumer. He said India has a huge consumer base, who are highly aspirational, and that's increasing every year.

"Our purpose at Tata Digital is to be a trusted partner for a better life of the Indian Consumer," Chandrasekaran said, adding that at present there are no solutions being developed with the Indian consumer in mind.

"Over the last several decades, Tata Group created several consumer platforms from fashion to financial services. But all platforms operate in a silo. With Tata Neu we have brought everything under one platform," he said.

The Tata Sons chairman said it has brought in a lot of synergy for the group and has massively expanded the value proposition for the Indian consumer.

"With the breadth of possibilities in product commerce, service commerce and financial services, we believe we will shape Tata Neu to be a one-stop place to meet the demand of Indian consumers," he said.

He said the core playbook for Tata Neu is rooted in the idea of 'brigital', which will play out and manifest itself in many use cases of Indian consumers.

Also Read:

He said the value proportion is to simplify the life of the Indian consumer. "Our goal is to think through every situation in the daily life of a consumer and bring it to our super app seamlessly," he said.

The first version of the app was launched today, which he said is the starting point.

NeuPass has a loyalty programme across every touchpoint to earn and consume. It also makes instant loans very easy and consumption becomes simpler as well, he said, adding that the NeuPass value proposition will continue to be enhanced.

He said he has a lot of thoughts on how powerful NeuPass can be, given their ecosystem. "We are working on a number of categories, services and tech innovations including AI-driven personal assistant for consumers," he said.

He said while the launch has all services from Tata stable, Tata Neu is built on an open architecture and offerings may come from Tata stable or from outside. "NeuPass will go beyond Tata Group at some point," he said.

The Tata Sons Chairman said that the Tata Neu project took them two years. "We were calibrating it all the way and we launched it at the right time," he said, adding that he was overwhelmed at the response in the last few days in terms of downloads and transactions.