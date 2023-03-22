Tamil Nadu to reintroduce online gaming ban bill, says FM Palanivel Thiaga Rajan

According to Rajan, the bill is very specific and technical, but it has been well-crafted and is supported by scholars. The minister also revealed that the bill is likely to be unanimously approved by the legislature in the coming days.

The Tamil Nadu cabinet has decided to reintroduce the online gaming ban bill, which will be presented to the legislature in the coming days. The decision was confirmed by Tamil Nadu's Finance Minister, Palanivel Thiaga Rajan, in an interview with CNBC-TV18 .

According to Rajan, the bill is very specific and technical, but it has been well-crafted and is supported by scholars. The minister also revealed that the bill is likely to be unanimously approved by the legislature in the coming days.

"The bill is very solid. You get any scholar to opine on it, it is very solid. In fact, yesterday, the Union Minister somewhere opined that it's within the rights of Tamil Nadu to pass such a bill," said Rajan.

The reintroduction of the online gaming ban bill comes after concerns were raised about the impact of online gaming on young people. The bill seeks to ban online games that promote gambling and other addictive behaviour.

Rajan also confirmed that the bill will be sent back to the governor once it is approved by the legislature. It remains to be seen whether the governor will sign the bill into law.

Earlier in February, Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw also expressed his concerns about the need for a central act to regulate online gaming and gambling in the country. He stated that the current scenario where different states have their own laws is confusing and calls for a uniform law to regulate the industry.

Currently, 19 states and union territories in India have passed laws regulating online gaming and gambling.