After topping electronics exports, Tamil Nadu to focus on its semiconductor ecosystem

Earlier this week, Tamil Nadu secured the top rank in Niti Aayog's Export Readiness Index. The rating comes just weeks after the state secured pole position in electronics exports for FY-23. It also comes just as the Tamil Nadu Government looks to boost its semiconductor production capacities and extend this lead over other states.

Part of this plan is panning out in Oragadam, better known as Tamil Nadu's automotive corridor — an industrial town outside Chennai . Since 2019, chip-maker Polymatech has been manufacturing semiconductor chips from its unit here, investing Rs 650 crore in the process. It now boasts of an order book worth Rs 2,000 crore, of which 70 percent has been earmarked for exports.

Today, Polymatech plans to boost its production and grow this order book. It will invest Rs 8,000 crore over two years, to achieve this. "Currently, our installed capacity is 300 million chips with an efficiency of 80 percent, which means we are doing 240 million chips as of now," said Eswara Rao Nandam, Founding President, Polymatech.

"This calendar year, we are going up to 10 billion chips — we have placed orders, machines are coming in the month of November," he added, "The plan is to achieve a capacity of 27.5 billion by 2027.

For Polymatech, the plan is to eventually transition into a complete end-to-end fab unit — perhaps the only one in India. While it may be head and shoulders above its peers in chip-making on this front, the company is one among many in the electronics space that has helped Tamil Nadu boost its export credentials.

Nearly 15 other electronics majors, including Foxconn , Pegatron, Salcomp and Tata Electronics, have expanded their production footprint in Chennai. A large percentage of their output has been earmarked for exports. Tamil Nadu recently became the top exporter of electronics goods among Indian states. In FY-23, it exported electronics worth 5.37 billion dollars nearly three times its FY-22 export number of 1.86 billion dollars.

In this time, Tamil Nadu has also boosted its share in the country's electronics exports. From 11.98 percent in FY22, Tamil Nadu's contribution to India's total electronics exports jumped to 22.8 percent in FY23. This was instrumental in the state topping the Niti Aayog Export Readiness Index with a score of 80.89 — beating Maharashtra (78.20) and Karnataka (76.36).

The Tamil Nadu Government wants to step on the gas as it wants to contribute half of India's total export of electronics. According to the state's minister of industries and investment promotion, developing a semiconductor ecosystem could be an important step towards to reaching this goal.

"This government has been very keen on getting new semiconductor manufacturers, but the manufacturing set-up does not happen overnight," said TRB Rajaa, Tamil Nadu's industries minister, "We are going after big-time manufacturers and big names in the industry — some of (these names) will come to light during the global investors meet, when we will make some fascinating announcements."