Rockstar parent company Take-Two says hacker accessed unit 2K Games help desk

By Reuters

In a second cybersecurity breach in the past few days, Take-Two Interactive Software Inc, the parent company of hacker-hit Rockstar Games, on Wednesday said that a hacker had gained access to the help desk platform of its unit 2K Games and sent a malicious link to certain customers.

The company urged users not to open any mails or click on any links received from 2K Games Support account and to reset passwords in case they have already clicked on the link.

Take-Two said 2K Games' support portal will remain offline while it continues to address the issue. "We will issue a notice when you can resume interacting with official 2K help desk emails," it added.

Hey folks, please read an important message from our Customer Support team. Thank you. pic.twitter.com/yKI18eL7mY — 2K Support (@2KSupport) September 20, 2022

Earlier on Monday, Take-Two confirmed that a hacker had leaked the early footage of its best-selling videogame Grand Theft Auto VI.

Take-Two did not immediately respond to a Reuters request to clarify if both the incidents were related.