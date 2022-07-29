System Administrator Appreciation Day 2022: History and Significance

System administrators are professionals responsible for installing and troubleshooting anything and everything related to information technology. The System Administrator Appreciation Day is dedicated to these professionals, who work to keep us always connected with the virtual world. The 23rd annual System Administrator Appreciation Day is being celebrated across the world today, July 29.

We can make this day memorable and wonderful for the professionals in the IT sector by throwing them a party or sending them messages that may keep them motivated.

System Administrator Appreciation Day 2022 History

Ted Kekatos, a Chicago-based IT professional, introduced the first System Administrator Appreciation Day in the year 2000. Kekatos, a system administrator himself, had several Hewlett-Packard (HP) printers installed in his office. Once he saw an HP advertisement for these printers in which a system administrator was getting showered with flowers and gifts by the rest of the office workers.

Taking inspiration from the advertisement and knowing the dedication and hard work that goes into his job, Kekatos decided to create a special day on which system administrators all over the world can be recognised. He then declared last Friday of July as System Administrator Appreciation Day. Since then, every year on the last Friday of July the day is celebrated to appreciate system administrators' contributions in the IT sector.

System Administrator Appreciation Day 2022 Significance

System administrators frequently work long hours, with work hours spilling over late evenings. They even work on weekends at times. Their job requires them to be competent in all aspects of the technology under their supervision. Extensive research and studies are required to comprehend what they are dealing with. Therefore, the day is quite important to thank all system administrators for their efforts in keeping our systems at workplaces running.