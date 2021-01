The recent move by WhatsApp to update its terms of service and privacy policy has triggered concerns among millions of users of the instant messaging app. It is more so because the company has made it mandatory for every user to accept it in order to continue using the app. It has even set a deadline of February 8 for the purpose.

The notification that WhatsApp started sending to users about the new policy indicates that the user data on the app would be shared with Facebook, its parent company. Naturally, this did not sit well with several users and they have started looking for alternatives. A lot of them migrated to Signal, an encrypted messaging app.

In the past week, a steep rise in downloads of Signal has been witnessed and the trend does not seem to be slowing down. The trouble is, WhatsApp being the most popular instant messaging service, most users have a lot of contacts and groups on the platform, which they use not just for personal connections but for official purposes. In order to switch to Signal, one will need to get those groups there.

In a relief for the users, Signal has provided a way to import the groups from WhatsApp and other messaging services. Users need not to add members one by one in a group. Users can follow this short cut method explained below:

Step 1: Download and install the Signal app.

Step 2: Set up your account using your mobile number.

Step 3: Create a new group and assign it a name. Adding a picture is optional.

Step 4: Add any one member manually to the group.

Step 5: Go to Group Settings and turn on the ‘Group Link’.

Step 6: Tap on ‘Share’ to get a shareable link for the group.

Step 7: Share the invite link on the WhatsApp group you want to import or to any other contact you want.

Step 8: The users on the WhatsApp group can follow the link to join the newly created Signal group.