Switching to 5G will not be very difficult, says DoT secretary

In conversation with CNBC-TV18, big names from the industry, Akhil Gupta, VC, Bharti Enterprises; Rajen Vagadia, Country Manager, Qualcomm India; Anand Bhaskar, CISCO; Madhav Sheth, CEO, Realme India; and Shri K. Rajaraman, secretary, telecom discussed what would it mean for the country once India embraces the power of 5G

5G will only be rolled out to the metro cities initially and eventually reach the whole of the country. Telangana, for example, is doing its best to make sure the optical fibre reaches every nuke and corner of the state, which of course will take time.

Commenting on this, K Rajaraman, secretary of the department of telecommunications (DoT) said, "The Indian digital user is not to be underestimated. We lead in terms of data use, and I think in fact, in most parts of the world, the average data use is about 12 GB per user per month. But India has already reached about 18, I think, which I think shows that the uptake will be very fast."

He also added that use cases of the B2B value proposition of 5G can be well-imagined and help bring a change in industries like automotive and healthcare.

Akhil Gupta, VC, Bharti Enterprises, on the other hand, agreed that it makes sense to roll out 5G in bigger cities first as it is these cities that will most likely have smartphones and other devices that support 5G. Without the infrastructure, there is no point in having a faster network.

Talking about 5G devices, Madhav Seth, CEO of Realme India, said it is important that smartphone makers bring in more 5G-enabled smartphones that are affordable to widen the range of the network. He also added that Realme already has about five million users who use Realme smartphones that are 5G enabled.

Talking about the average price range of the devices that would be fairly affordable for the public, Seth said Realme is looking at a range from anywhere between $100 to $150 (maximum of Rs 12,000) and will carry the vision in 2022-23. Most importantly, smartphones play a bigger role here because they are at the centre of every IoT ecosystem.

