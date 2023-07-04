Can't figure out what to eat? Swiggy's new AI feature could help you decide

For instance, WhatToEat is likely to recommend a delicious Tiramisu cake as one of the top choices if a consumer prefers coffee and a few sweets.

Online food delivery platform Swiggy announced on Tuesday that it has launched the 'WhatToEat' feature, a first-ever in the industry. The feature aims to streamline the decision-making process by providing personalised suggestions based on customers' current moods, location, order history, time of day, and other preferences.

“Users can now indicate what they are craving by selecting from a range of mood bubbles on the app. Leveraging advanced AI techniques and Swiggy 's in-house data science platform, WhatToEat provides users with highly relevant recommendations,” the company said in a statement.

For instance, WhatToEat is likely to recommend a delicious Tiramisu cake as one of the top choices if a consumer prefers coffee and a few sweets. By explaining to users the reasoning behind each recommendation—whether it's based on their order history, regional patterns, or popularity among other Swiggy users—the tool also promotes transparency.

“We understand that ordering food is not a transaction but an expression of one’s emotions, and a way to alleviate one’s mood,” says Rohit Kapoor, CEO of Food Marketplace, Swiggy.

“Many times, people simply do not want to go through the process of browsing through multiple options and pondering over them. Wouldn’t it be nice to instead have sharp recommendations attuned to how they feel and what they crave? That’s exactly what we are trying to do with WhatToEat. It is for customers for whom food is a feeling or an emotion, and not merely a dish or a restaurant.”

To streamline the decision-making process, WhatToEat presents users with ten personalised recommendations for each order, cutting through the overwhelming number of choices, the food delivery platform stated.