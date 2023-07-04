CNBC TV18
Can't figure out what to eat? Swiggy's new AI feature could help you decide
By CNBCTV18.com Jul 4, 2023 9:21:09 PM IST (Published)

Online food delivery platform Swiggy announced on Tuesday that it has launched the 'WhatToEat' feature, a first-ever in the industry. The feature aims to streamline the decision-making process by providing personalised suggestions based on customers' current moods, location, order history, time of day, and other preferences.

“Users can now indicate what they are craving by selecting from a range of mood bubbles on the app. Leveraging advanced AI techniques and Swiggy's in-house data science platform, WhatToEat provides users with highly relevant recommendations,” the company said in a statement.
For instance, WhatToEat is likely to recommend a delicious Tiramisu cake as one of the top choices if a consumer prefers coffee and a few sweets. By explaining to users the reasoning behind each recommendation—whether it's based on their order history, regional patterns, or popularity among other Swiggy users—the tool also promotes transparency.
