Technology
SwiftKey now lets you send 3D animated animal emojis that mimc your facial expression
Updated : July 06, 2019 05:00 PM IST
Users would be able to record up to 30 seconds of video and audio to share but it requires a device running on at least Android 7.0 Nougat or above.
Microsoft acquired SwiftKey for a reported $250 million more than three years ago and it has since brought a number of new features to the app, including in-keyboard web search.
