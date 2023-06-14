Sweden fines Spotify $5.4 million for violating EU data protection law

Spotify has been fined $5.4 million in Sweden for violating the data access rights of users in the EU, following a complaint filed by privacy rights organisation noyb. The company is accused of not fully responding to individual data requests, breaching GDPR regulations.

There were claims that the company did not fully respond to individual requests for information about the personal data it handles, which is a violation of Article 15 of the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) , according to TechCrunch.

noyb, a nonprofit organisation that advocates privacy rights, filed the complaint at the beginning of 2019.

Spotify is accused of failing to provide all personal data sought, not disclosing recipients or processing goals, and failing to disclose information on foreign transfers, among other things, in the lawsuit.

Although the complaint was initially made in Austria, it was forwarded to Sweden, where Spotify has its primary EU presence, as a result of the GDPR's one-stop-shop mechanism, which is meant to simplify case handling when data processing crosses national borders.

Despite the GDPR's requirement that data controllers respond to access requests within a month, the complaint remained open for several years, according to noyb, because the Swedish authority conducted a parallel ex officio investigation to which the complainants were not invited.

noyb ultimately decided to sue the Swedish Data Protection Authority (IMY) in court due to the lack of a decision.

Last year, it successfully challenged IMY's position that the complainant is not a party in procedures, with the Stockholm administrative court ruling that complainants have the right to request a decision six months after the complaint was filed, the report mentioned.

Meanwhile, Spotify has announced to lay off 200 employees , two percent of its workforce, from its podcast division as part of a corporate reorganisation.

