Sweden fines Spotify $5.4 million for violating EU data protection law

Sweden fines Spotify $5.4 million for violating EU data protection law

By Pihu Yadav  Jun 14, 2023 4:36:13 PM IST (Published)

Spotify has been fined $5.4 million in Sweden for violating the data access rights of users in the EU, following a complaint filed by privacy rights organisation noyb. The company is accused of not fully responding to individual data requests, breaching GDPR regulations.

Spotify has reportedly been fined in Sweden around $5.4 million for violating the data access rights of users in the European Union (EU).

There were claims that the company did not fully respond to individual requests for information about the personal data it handles, which is a violation of Article 15 of the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), according to TechCrunch.
noyb, a nonprofit organisation that advocates privacy rights, filed the complaint at the beginning of 2019.
