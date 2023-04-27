SWAGAT has had a transformative effect on people's lives, proving to be an effective tool for resolving grievances in a paperless, transparent, and hassle-free manner.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Thursday, will virtually participate in a program that will mark the completion of 20 years of an effective grievance redressal mechanism of the Gujarat government.

Statewide Attention on Grievances by Application of Technology (SWAGAT) initiative was launched by the Gujarat government in 2003 when PM Modi was the Chief Minister of the state.

PM Modi will also engage with the previous beneficiaries of the SWAGAT platform during the event. The government of Gujarat is observing the SWAGAT Saptah to mark the successful completion of 20 years of this problem-solving mechanism.

ALSO READ |

SWAGAT - A tech-based grievance redressal platform

SWAGAT was launched in April 2003 by then Chief Minister Narendra Modi, with the goal of using technology to quickly and efficiently solve the grievances of the citizens, serving as a bridge between the government and citizens. Through SWAGAT, the Chief Minister could interact directly with the public, helping to reduce the gap between the government and citizens by promptly addressing their grievances.

Components of the SWAGAT Online Program

The SWAGAT Online Programme consists of four components, namely State SWAGAT, District SWAGAT, Taluka SWAGAT (sub-district), and Gram SWAGAT (village). State SWAGAT includes public hearings attended by the Chief Minister himself. The District Collector oversees District SWAGAT, while the Taluka SWAGAT is headed by the Mamlatdar (Taluka-level revenue officer) and a Class-1 Officer.

Citizens submit applications from the 1st to the 10th of every month to the Talati/Mantri (revenue officers) for the Gram SWAGAT program, which are then included in the Taluka SWAGAT program for redressal. Additionally, citizens can file grievances at the SWAGAT Unit through the Lok Fariyad program.

Impact of SWAGAT

SWAGAT has had a transformative effect on people's lives, proving to be an effective tool for resolving grievances in a paperless, transparent, and hassle-free manner. Nearly, all grievances submitted to date, accounting for more than 99 percent, have been resolved and the records of all applications are accessible online. The program has received several awards, including the United Nations Public Service Award in 2010, for its contributions to improving transparency, accountability, and responsiveness in public service.