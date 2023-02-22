Supreme Court starts live transcription of proceedings using Artificial Intelligence

This is the first time in the history of the Supreme Court that Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Natural Language Processing (NLP) technology has been implemented. The court is using the software Teres, a platform already being used for transcribing arbitration proceedings, which is being provided by Bengaluru-based Nomology Technology.

The Supreme Court began a new system that uses Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Natural Language Processing (NLP) technology to test live transcription of oral arguments. This is the first time in the history of the apex court that such a system has been implemented. Chief Justice DY Chandrachud was leading the Constitution Bench, which included Justices M R Shah, Krishna Murari, Hima Kohli and P S Narasimha, during the proceedings when the live transcription capabilities were tested.

“We will just see how it works, at least in the Constitution Bench matters. Then, we will have a permanent record of arguments, which will of course help the judges and lawyers, but also our law colleges. They can analyse how matters are argued … huge resource,” the chief justice stated.

During the hearing, Justice Chandrachud indicated a screen that was placed facing the lawyers and announced that the court was experimenting with live transcription. He stated that the court was exploring the possibility of creating a permanent record of arguments that could be used as a resource for lawyers and law students. Justice Narasimha described the new system as “truly a court of record because every word is recorded”.

Justice Chandrachud acknowledged that multiple lawyers speaking at the same time could pose a problem for the transcription system. However, he assured the Bar that any errors would be corrected by the end of the day. The system would allow both counsels to review the transcript during the day, with a cleaned-up version available in the evening. Justice Narasimha suggested that the same approach could be used in physical hearings to prevent overlapping voices. Solicitor General Tushar Mehta and Senior Advocate Kapil Sibal, who were present for the Maharashtra matter, welcomed the new system.

The Constitution Bench is currently hearing petitions arising from last year’s Shiv Sena split, and the proceedings will be transcribed and given to advocates for review before being uploaded to the Supreme Court’s website. The court hopes that the live transcription system will provide a valuable resource for lawyers, judges and law students, allowing them to analyse how cases are argued. Currently, the system has only been set up in Courtroom 1, which is the Chief Justice’s courtroom.