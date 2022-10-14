    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    Setback for Meta as Supreme Court clears decks for antitrust probe into WhatsApp's 2021 privacy policy

    By Ashmit Kumar

    While dismissing the plea, the Supreme Court has held that India's antitrust watchdog, the Competition Commission of India, has the necessary jurisdiction to conduct the probe, as it an independent body with authority to look into violations of the Competition Act.

    The Supreme Court on Fridat dismissed Meta Platforms' plea seeking a stay on an anti-competition probe into the WhatsaApp's 2021 privacy policy case.
    While dismissing the plea, the country's top court has held that India's antitrust watchdog, the Competition Commission of India, cannot be restrained and and directed the agency to complete its probe at the earliest.
    The Supreme Court has held that the CCI has the necessary jurisdiction to conduct the probe, as it an independent body with authority to look into violations of the Competition Act.
    In its arguments, the CCI had submitted that WhatsApp is is abusing its market dominance and sharing user data with its parent company Meta — which also owns Facebook — for targeted ads.
    Also read: CCI grants conditional approval to Zee-Sony merger
