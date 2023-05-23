Supreme Court proposes to deploy AI tools to transcribe orders and proceedings

The use of AI technology will enable the live transcription of proceedings, providing real-time access to the public. The transcription generated by the AI system will be made available on the court's official website, ensuring easy accessibility through commonly used devices.

The Supreme Court of India has issued a Request for Proposal (RFP) for the design, development, and implementation of an artificial intelligence (AI) solution and tools to transcribe court orders and proceedings.

With the ever-increasing caseload, the Supreme Court witnessed a staggering 28,651 cases being filed in 2022 alone. The court managed to resolve 29,109 cases within the same period. However, with the introduction of AI tools, the court aims to further enhance its ability to manage the workload efficiently.

Recognising the potential of AI and machine learning, the Supreme Court intends to employ these tools for the transcription of oral arguments and court proceedings. The use of AI technology will enable the live transcription of proceedings, providing real-time access to the public. The transcription generated by the AI system will be made available on the court's official website, ensuring easy accessibility through commonly used devices.