Google vs CCI: Supreme Court agrees to hear Google plea seeking stay on penalty order

Supreme Court will hear a plea by Google seeking a stay on Rs 1,337 crore penalty order by the CCI, which NCLAT refused to stay. But even as SC agreed to hear Google's plea, the company received another blow on Wednesday, January 11, when the NCLAT rejected Google's plea seeking a stay of a second CCI order against it.

The Supreme Court (SC) on Wednesday agreed to hear a plea by Google seeking a stay on a Rs 1,337-crore penalty order slapped by the Competition Commission of India (CCI) on the tech company, which the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) refused to stay. The SC will hear the plea on January 16. Refusing to stay the CCI order, the NCLAT had directed Google to deposit 10 percent of the Rs 1,337 crore penalty amount. CNBC-TV18 had earlier reported Google was set to challenge the Andriod antitrust ruling in SC.

Google cited urgency in its plea with the SC as the CCI order comes into effect in almost a week, on January 19. Google told the court the CCI order was "extraordinary" and contained "errors", including instances of plagiarism from competition proceedings in the European Union. Google also said NCLAT's order was "unlawful, incorrect", and there was "no application of kind" in refusing the stay plea.

But even as SC agreed to hear Google's plea, the company received another blow on Wednesday, January 11, when the NCLAT rejected Google's plea seeking a stay of a second CCI order against it. NCLAT observed that Google "may be hurting other payment aggregators by insisting on payment only through its system in the App Store". In this case, also, NCLAT has directed Google to pay 10 percent of the penalty amount in four weeks and ruled out any interim relief. The NCLAT will do a final hearing on April 17.

The Google-CCI conflict goes back to October 2022, when the CCI held Google up for abusing its dominant position in the Android phone market. It ordered Google to permit users to uninstall mandatory apps such as Google Maps and YouTube, which come pre-installed on their Android phones.

In another order in October 2022, the CCI held Google to be in abuse of its dominant position with respect to Play Store policies. It had directed the firm to "cease and desist" from anti-competitive practices and had slapped a penalty of Rs 936 crore.

On Wednesday, Google told the NCLAT: "Nobody's case (says) that Google is overcharging. Even CCI does not claim that Google is overcharging. Google's stance is that if an app uses my platform, Play Store, it must use our payment method. The firm has even discontinued the exclusive use of our payment system for in-app purchases. Merely because Google is in a dominant position, enforcing contractual terms does not translate into 'abuse'."

To this, the NCLAT said: "There are other payment aggregators, too, you are hurting them with a policy of only Google's payment system for app store."

The company believes that this antitrust order could stall its Android ecosystem's growth. They claim that they would have to make "far-reaching changes" to their mobile platform, which has been in place for over 14 years.

"Tremendous advancement in growth of an ecosystem of device manufacturers, app developers and users is on the verge of coming to a halt because of the remedial directions," stated Google’s filing, which is not public.

At the Google for India event on December 19, 2022, Sundar Pichai , the CEO of Alphabet Inc., Google's parent company, stressed the importance of an open and fair internet if India aims to be an export-based economy. He called for "responsible regulations" and an "innovative framework" for the progress of technology in the country.