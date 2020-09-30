India Sunstone Eduversity raises Rs 24 crore to accelerate adoption of industry-ready higher education Updated : September 30, 2020 01:42 PM IST The company will use the fresh capital to invest in its technology platform, hiring and curriculum. It will also strengthen its efforts in creating industry-ready professionals and building its network of colleges across multiple cities. Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at just Rs.33/- per month for the first year. Use code SUPERPRO. Limited period offer. Available on Web and Android.