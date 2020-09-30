  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Technology
India

Sunstone Eduversity raises Rs 24 crore to accelerate adoption of industry-ready higher education

Updated : September 30, 2020 01:42 PM IST

The company will use the fresh capital to invest in its technology platform, hiring and curriculum.
It will also strengthen its efforts in creating industry-ready professionals and building its network of colleges across multiple cities.
Sunstone Eduversity raises Rs 24 crore to accelerate adoption of industry-ready higher education

Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at just Rs.33/- per month for the first year. Use code SUPERPRO. Limited period offer. Available on Web and Android.

You May Also Like

India records highest-ever current account surplus in Q1 but...

India records highest-ever current account surplus in Q1 but...

RIL shares gain 1% on General Atlantic-Reliance Retail deal announcement

RIL shares gain 1% on General Atlantic-Reliance Retail deal announcement

Robust returns: This pharma stock turned Rs 1 lakh to Rs 1.85 crore in 10 years

Robust returns: This pharma stock turned Rs 1 lakh to Rs 1.85 crore in 10 years

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV

recommended for you

Advertisement