Sundar Pichai takes over as Alphabet CEO: 10 lesser-known facts about him

Google co-founders Larry Page and Sergey Brin on Tuesday announced that they are stepping down from the leadership role of Alphabet and that Sundar Pichai will replace Page as the CEO of the parent company. Pichai will continue to be the CEO of Google.

"Going forward, Sundar will be the CEO of both Google and Alphabet... There is no one that we have relied on more since Alphabet was founded, and no better person to lead Google and Alphabet into the future," read a letter that founders Page and Brin wrote to employees on Tuesday.

The Google CEO has attained global popularity with his poised demeanour, simplicity and dedication towards work. And it is this dedication that has got him where he is now.

From lacking resources to buy even basic things like a refrigerator to among the top 100 CEOs in the United States, Sundar Pichai has had quite a journey.