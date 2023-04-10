Substack CEO Chris Best responds to Twitter's block on Substack links, calling it "very frustrating"

Twitter will display a secondary notification informing you that "the link you are trying to access has been identified by Twitter or our partners as being potentially spammy or unsafe" if you click on a link with substack.com in the URL.

On Monday, the popular subscription newsletter platform Substack hit back at Twitter for blocking the ability to like or retweet any posts containing the word 'Substack', saying the whole situation is "very frustrating."

The company CEO Chris Best responded to Elon Musk with a post on Substack Notes, its latest alternative to Twitter, saying none of his allegations are true and Substack links have been obviously severely throttled on Twitter.

The feature was announced by the co-founders, Hamish McKenzie, Chris Best, and Jairaj Sethi, on April 5 in a blog post. “In Notes, writers will be able to post short-form content and share ideas with each other and their readers,” the blog post read.

"While Notes may look like familiar social media feeds, the key difference is in what you don’t see. The Substack network runs on paid subscriptions, not ads," it added.

Three days later, it turns out that Substack links are being flagged as unsafe on Twitter. Twitter will display a secondary notification informing you that "the link you are trying to access has been identified by Twitter or our partners as being potentially spammy or unsafe" if you click on a link with substack.com in the URL.

"We have used the Twitter API, for years, to help writers. We believe we're in compliance with the terms, but if they have any specific concerns we would love to know about them. We'd be happy to address any issues," Best responded to Musk.

Musk last week denied that he blocked access to embedding tweets in posts on the online publishing platform Substack.

The Twitter CEO also posted that independent journalist and author Matt Taibbi, famous for releasing Twitter Files, "is/was an employee of Substack".

Best denied the claim, saying Taibbi is not and has never been an employee of Substack.

"He writes a Substack, and gets paid directly by his readers. That writers making money seems to be such a strange concept is telling,” he added.

In an email to his subscribers, Taibbi wrote, “Earlier this afternoon, I learned Substack links were being blocked on Twitter. Since being able to share my articles is a primary reason I use Twitter, I was alarmed and asked what was going on. It turns out Twitter is upset about the new Substack Notes feature, which they see as a hostile rival. When I asked how I was supposed to market my work, I was given the option of posting my articles on Twitter instead of Substack.”

Taibbi added that Twitter has become “unusable” for him and would be staying at Substack since he no longer has access to the “Twitter Files” data.

"This is very frustrating. It's one thing to mess with Substack, but quite another to treat writers this way," said Best.

Twitter has restricted promotion and visibility for tweets with links to Substack posts — a move that has not gone well with people.

Twitter user Jane Manchun Wong noted in one of her tweets that “Twitter is limiting engagements on Tweets that contain links to the newsletter site that starts with S”

She stated that tweets were shown server errors with “Authorization: Engagements are limited on tweet ” or “Authorization: Some actions on this

The Twitter change has become a huge problem for Substack writers, who use the Musk-run platform to promote their newsletters.

Substack will start rolling out Notes in the coming days. It was not mentioned if it will be a global launch or in select regions.

