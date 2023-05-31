Study reveals 38 out of 50 most popular mobile games are data-hungry apps

Data hungriness refers to the tendency among mobile applications to collect and use consumer data through subtle pop-ups and checkboxes.

A recent study has revealed that 38 out of 50 most popular mobile games are the most data-hungry apps.

According to cybersecurity firm Surfshark’s report titled 'Game on! Which mobile gaming apps are most data-hungry’, globally, 8 Ball Pool is the most data-hungry app among the top 10 apps, followed by Subway Surfers and Gardenscapes.

The study indicates that popular games such as Call of Duty Mobile, Candy Crush Saga, and Carrom Pool: Disc Game are some of the most user-data-hungry mobile games in India.

Data hungriness refers to the tendency among mobile applications to collect and use consumer data through subtle pop-ups and checkboxes. External parties can also use the collected data for direct advertising purposes.

The report was published recently and was based on a survey conducted on the 50 most popular gaming applications across 60 counties to determine which one is the most data. It was revealed that the average data hunger index is a whopping 33.3.

"It turns out that Canadians take the cake with an average data hunger index of 38, which is more than 14 percent higher than the total average. The other countries with the highest data-hungry game usage are Germany, Australia, Hungary, and the United States, with a data-hunger score more than 10 percent higher than the average. On the flip side, China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, South Korea, and Vietnam have the lowest data hunger scores, with China's most popular games coming in at almost 40 percent less than the average," the report said.

India ranks in the bottom half, while China is among the countries consuming the least amount of data-hungry games despite having very strict data collection laws, the study indicates. The Surfshark report has pointed out that of the 50 most popular mobile gaming apps in India, 38 share user data for third-party advertising purposes.

What does this mean?

As per the statistics provided by Surfshark, it seems that Asian countries tend to be on the lower end of the data hungriness spectrum compared to their Western counterparts.

But the main reason behind the tally is that the survey used to collect its data points only from the Apple App Store, and Asian countries tend to use other operating systems, like Android. So, data collection practices on other platforms may differ.

Which countries produce the most data-hungry games?

First up, games from France take the dubious title for the highest average hunger index of 42.7 (almost 59 percent higher than the 26.9 average).

Cyprus comes in second with 21 games averaging a hunger index of 36.7.

Games from Turkey, totalling 11, have an average hunger index of 19.2 — 32.9 percent lower than the average — placing them second in the list of countries producing the least data-hungry apps.

In total, Asian countries dominate the gaming app scene, accounting for almost 40 percent of all analysed apps. Publishers from China take the top spot with 77 games (that's 15.1 percent of all games), followed by Japan with 34 games (6.7 percent), and Vietnam with 29 games (5.7 percent). South Korea, Singapore, and Hong Kong round out the list with 24, 18, and 12 games, respectively.

Speaking to CNBC-TV18, Gabriele Racaityte - Krasauske, Surfshark's spokesperson said, “Many people enjoy playing mobile games for relaxation, but what’s often overlooked is the data collection practices within the gaming industry. Through our comprehensive analysis of 50 popular mobile gaming apps in India, including renowned titles such as Call of Duty: Mobile, Candy Crush Saga, and Carrom Pool: Disc Game, we have discovered concerning data collection activities. Furthermore, the majority of the analyzed apps engage in third-party data sharing for advertising purposes, while some even store precise location information, potentially exposing users to targeted advertisements and market research.”

Do's and Dont's

Mobile gaming applications require multiple permissions and collect user data for third-party advertisements or, usually, for anyone in general who is willing to pay for it. At times, the data can also be used by the government when needed to monitor the activities of certain people or for any other security-related reasons.

This data can be exploited for purposes that extend beyond gaming, such as targeted marketing or market research. It is essential to thoroughly investigate before downloading anything on the phone device.

Many of these games collect data through various permissions that they ask for the first time a player launches a game and most of the time players grant these permissions without even checking if they are actually required with Roblox going as far as collecting search history.

While it's important to note that some data collection is necessary for certain game features and functionality, it's also crucial for mobile gamers to be aware of what information is being collected and how it's being used.

With this in mind, it is encouraged to protect privacy when playing mobile games, such as by reviewing app permissions and limiting the amount of personal information shared.

While data collection is necessary for gaming, players need to be aware of what kind of permissions a game is seeking. Several apps are uploaded on a daily basis to the app stores which makes it difficult to verify each app quickly. Players are advised to go through the list of permissions they are expected to give to the game before they download.

Games such as Gardenscapes and 8 Ball Pool that are developed by Playrix and Miniclip consume data such as emails, text messages and share it with third-party advertisers.

How is India dealing with this data-hunger?

The Indian government has taken a series of steps to protect data from getting leaked through these mobile gaming apps.

The government has rolled out regulations for certain online games. Online real money games will have to follow KYC procedures and notify users of changes to user agreements, terms, and privacy policies within 24 hours of the change coming into effect.

Further, these games will not be able to offer financing on their own or through a third party for users to play games on their platform.

Concerned about data breaches, the Indian government has urged Indian fintech apps to block access to non-permissible online gaming platforms. With this, the government is trying to crack down on the operations of illegal online betting and gambling companies, with a greater focus on those based in foreign locations.