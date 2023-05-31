English
    Study reveals 38 out of 50 most popular mobile games are data hungry apps

    Study reveals 38 out of 50 most popular mobile games are data-hungry apps

    Study reveals 38 out of 50 most popular mobile games are data-hungry apps
    By Dhananjay Khatri  May 31, 2023 6:48:03 AM IST (Published)

    Data hungriness refers to the tendency among mobile applications to collect and use consumer data through subtle pop-ups and checkboxes.

    A recent study has revealed that 38 out of 50 most popular mobile games are the most data-hungry apps.

    According to cybersecurity firm Surfshark’s report titled 'Game on! Which mobile gaming apps are most data-hungry’, globally, 8 Ball Pool is the most data-hungry app among the top 10 apps, followed by Subway Surfers and Gardenscapes.
    (Image: Surfshark)
