Storyboard18 | Zoom has evolved from a product to a platform: Zoom's Velchamy Sankarlingam

Since the pandemic much of our real-life social interaction has been replaced by Zoom meetings. Zoom went from being a niche business software popular among certain businesses and tech companies to the way people did just about everything. Individuals, businesses and government organizations adopted Zoom at a rapid speed in the initial weeks of the pandemic and continued its usage as the world moved in and out of waves of Covid-19 and lockdowns over the past two years. But what's next for the platform? We find out from Velchamy Sankarlingam, president of product and engineering at Zoom in this Storyboard18 exclusive conversation. Sankarlingam was visiting India recently to announce that Zoom is setting up a second technology centre in India in Chennai.

Edited excerpts.

You are setting up a second technology centre in India in Chennai after Bangalore. Tell us more about it and what will it mean for the India market?

The first tech center that we set up, the focus was running a Zoom service globally. The second center that we develop in Chennai will be product development so this is actually engineering the product, so that is going to be the focus for the second one. We are still continuing to grow the first tech center as well, while we are adding a new one.

What is the significance of a market like India in Zoom’s scheme of things?

India is a very strategic market for us. First, there is a lot of Zoom usage in India but also we’re starting to use Zoom resources and employees in India to help build for the world as well. So it is using Zoom India for development to run the Zoom service as well as the consumers in India whether it is for business- medium, small size, enterprise.

You joined the company in the thick of the first wave of the pandemic. What has been product/platform evolution so far?

The priority at that time was scaling up the service because as compared to pre-pandemic, we grew 30 times during the pandemic in a matter of a few weeks. So building the service so that the service is available to everybody. The other area was that the product at the time was built for enterprise usage so it expected an IT department. End-user, ease of use was very good but there was an expectation of an administrator to manage security, etc. So there was a 90 day effort where we said we are not doing anything. We are going to focus on making security usable as our product as well. And then there was a lot of training that we did for features, etc. to get through that stage.

The other areas that we worked on were a lot of AI improvements, virtual backgrounds etc. We realized that there were multiple people working in the same space. And they needed their privacy. We worked on Zoom so that it could work even on a lower-performing platform. We also worked on audio so that users can suppress the noise in the background like a dog barking, vacuum cleaner etc. So there was a lot of effort put in at that time. And then as we go towards the hybrid, the focus is on how we help the world in the hybrid journey.

Over the course of the past two years Zoom became a noun (“I have a 10:30 Zoom”) and a verb (“Let’s Zoom”). Zoom became a generic term for any type of similar product. At the product level what were the efforts to distinguish it in the market?

Zoom has evolved from a product to a platform now. There is a lot of innovation that we do. And then we have also opened our developer platform where people can actually innovate. We have something called Zoom apps where you can actually write an app or monetize it. You can use the Zoom ecosystem. We also have a Zoom STK where if you want to build a product using the whole Zoom’s infrastructure, you can actually do that.

What lies ahead as the world opens up?

There are few things that we have done. There is something called the ‘Smart Gallery’. This is something where you have people in the conference room in the office and we have people on the outside. How do we make it equitable? Before the pandemic, there was one camera in the conference room with multiple people and outside people would join through Zoom. But, now that you have people in the conference room again, what smart gallery does is give individual feeds for people in the conference room. There is also a product called ‘Zoom Room’, a product that you can keep in the conference room to join meetings etc. But those devices can do more like environmental sensing, a lot more monitoring. So these are the things we are doing on the hybrid front and also enabling companies and employees to enable the journey from being completely remote to how it is going to evolve in the future.