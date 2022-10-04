STL announces Gram Galaxy — an integrated solution to connect villages with fibre

By Pihu Yadav

Sterlite Technologies Limited (STL), an integrator of digital networks, launched the Gram Galaxy solution at India Mobile Congress (IMC) 2022 to accelerate last-mile rural connectivity and village digitalisation.

In a statement, the company said India aims to fiberise all 6,25,000 villages, but approximately 60 percent of the rural population is still unconnected. STL highlighted that its latest Gram Galaxy solution would solve key challenges like sheer scale (50 million km), rugged terrains, network economics and deployment speed (approximately 4X increase).

STL’s Gram Galaxy includes:

National long-distance network design - Uses open-source data with AI and Geographic Information System (GIS) databases that enable first-time-right design and detailed Bill of Materials

A comprehensive optical cable suite:

Weather-resistant aerial cables - Long span all-weather cable to connect rugged terrains

Outdoor distribution retractable cable and accessories - This cable can be direct-buried, aerially deployed, or installed along facades and walls in rough terrains, offering significant time and CapEx savings

Indoor/outdoor last mile connectivity cable - A universal cable for Wi-Fi hot-spots, home broadband and 4G/5G micro-sites

Fibre Automation Services - Brings automation like robotic trenching, 360o photogrammetry, and GIS database visualisation to increase deployment speed and network lifetime

Skilled talent pool - STL Academy is focused on creating a skilled talent pool for technologies like 5G, fibre blowing, cable preparation, and splicing. It has trained more than 1,00,000 professionals on 5G and approximately 600 BSF personnel on fibre splicing