Technology
Sterlite Technologies’ arm to acquire 12.8 percent stake in Israel based ASOCS
Updated : January 10, 2020 07:57 AM IST
The investment strengthens the company's offering in the promising and fast growing virtualised radio access space, it added.
The cash consideration will be paid in two tranches, one as on date, and one in May 2020.
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
THANK YOU! You made our day. See you every morningYOUR EMAIL IS ON ITS WAY. Check your inbox for future updates.
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more