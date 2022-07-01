SBI to introduce WhatsApp banking service soon

State Bank of India (SBI) on Friday announced that it will soon introduce WhatsApp-based banking for its customers.

SBI chairman Dinesh Khara made this announcement while launching a few retail intiatives. Khara also said they will soon launch API (application programming interface) banking to aggregators and corporate clients.

API Banking is a system under which APIs — a way for two or more computer programs to communicate with each other — are used for communication between bank and client servers, making data transfer between these two systems smooth, ensuring seamless and secured integration between the customer's and bank's systems.

As for WhatsApp Banking, as the name implies, customers will be able to use the popular messaging application to carry out certain banking transactions.

At the moment, SBI offers a WhatsApp-based solution for its credit card customers called SBI Card WhatsApp connect. Under this, customers can check account summary, reward points, outstanding balance, make card payments and more.

How to sign up for WhatsApp Connect:

• Send a WhatsApp message, 'OPTIN' to 9004022022

• Give a missed call at 08080945040 from your registered mobile number

• SBI Card Mobile App: Login to mobile app and click on ‘WhatsApp Connect’ in the main Menu to subscribe to WhatsApp

• SMS: Message WAOPTIN XXXX to 5676791, where XXXX stands for the last 4 digits of the card number.

Other banks that offer WhatsApp-based services in one form or the other include HDFC, Yes, ICICI, IndusInd, Bank of Maharashtra, Axis, and IDFC First, among others.