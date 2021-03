You can now pre-order Elon Musk-backed SpaceX's satellite-based internet service, Starlink, for $99 (a little above Rs 7,200) in India. The broadband internet service is available for pre-orders in the country. Its internet connectivity is expected to be made available for Indian users in 2022 through SpaceX satellites. It is currently in the beta-testing phase.

What is Starlink?

Starlink is a low-Earth satellite constellation that can provide broadband internet connection to the remotest corners of the world. So far, about 1,000 satellites have been launched to provide the service. SpaceX is working to expand its coverage with more satellites in the constellation and more ground stations. According to SpaceX, the speed varies between 50 Mbps and 150 Mbps.

How to pre-book Starlink in India?

Check availability of the services in your area through the Starlink’s website (https://www.starlink.com/). The website states, "Starlink is available to a limited number of users per coverage area at present. Orders will be fulfilled on a first-come, first-serve basis."

To pre-book the service, users in India will have to pay a deposit (a refundable) amount of around Rs 7,200. Users can check the availability of the service by typing in their city and postal code.

Once users click on the "Order Now" button, they will be redirected to an information page where they are required to fill in details such as their first and last name, phone number, and email address, besides their card details to place the deposit.

Starlink has clarified that the service will be available depending on various regulatory approvals. According to reports, users in the US, Australia and Mexico get a Starlink kit, which includes a Wi-Fi router, power supply, cables and a mounting tripod for $499.

What kind of user details does the company collect?

According to the website, it will collect user data related to identity, contact details and financial information, such as card details for monetary transactions. The company, however, has clarified that it takes measures to protect users' personal information from "loss, misuse, unauthorized access, disclosure, alteration and destruction".