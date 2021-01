The official Twitter account of Sputnik V was blocked briefly on Thursday over unspecified unusual activity, according to a statement by the vaccine developer.

The Sputnik V said it has not been informed by the Twitter the reason behind the suspension of the account, "Sputnik V account @spitnikvaccine has been restricted. We are looking into the reasons for this."

In a statement, it said, "We have shared all the information and is open and transparent on how the vaccine works, "We have offered AstraZeneca to use one of the components of Sputnik V and agreed on joint clinical trials."

It urged all the subscribers to write to Twitter asking them to restore the access.