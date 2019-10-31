#Infosys#DiwaliStocks
Spotify launches standalone music app for kids

Updated : October 31, 2019 04:39 PM IST

The Spotify Kids app gives children access to about 6,000 tracks, all of which the company says have been specifically chosen for children.
The app will be freely available to all Premium Family subscribers and children can be given their own accounts.
