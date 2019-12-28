Spotify follows Twitter and Google in banning political ads from 2020
Updated : December 28, 2019 10:40 AM IST
Spotify joins other tech companies like Twitter and Google to tackle the flow of misinformation in the likely-polarizing 2020 presidential election.
Google in November announced new limits on political advertisers globally from micro-targeting users via election ads based on their political affiliation.
Spotify has 248 million users, including 113 million subscribers, across 79 markets, and offers original and exclusive podcasts like "The Joe Budden Podcast" and "Amy Schumer Presents."
