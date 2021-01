Already under fire for its latest privacy policy designed for India, messaging platform Whatsapp's policy for its European consumers is likely to anger its user base in India even more.

How long we will be taken for granted by such blatant double standards ? Self claimed ad claiming respect of our privacy v/s actual policy. For India 🇮🇳 For Europe 🇪🇺 pic.twitter.com/bT45XwvsO1 — Vijay Shekhar Sharma (@vijayshekhar) January 13, 2021

Twitteratis were quick to chime in and question why WhatsApp has different privacy rules for different regions?

Well, here’s why -- Europe has a General Data Protection Regulation or GDPR to protect EU citizens' personal data.

3/5 There are no changes to WhatsApp's data-sharing practices in the Europe arising from this update. It remains the case that WhatsApp does not share European Region WhatsApp user data with Facebook for the purpose of Facebook using this data to improve its products or ads. — Niamh Sweeney (@NiamhSweeneyNYC) January 7, 2021

In simple words, European users will get this update, they also will have to accept the new terms and policies to continue using the messaging app, but unlike Indian users, their data will be protected and not shared with Facebook.

WhatsApp Policy: Personal Chats vs Business Chats

WhatsApp has been issuing several clarifications that the new "policy update does not affect the privacy of your messages with friends or family in any way". While your personal peer-to-peer chats will continue be are 100 per cent secure under 'end-to-end encryption', there is a major change when it comes to communication with a business that uses the WhatsApp API. This means going forward, with this new WhatsApp privacy policy update, all chats between a user & with businesses that are choosing to use hosting services from Facebook will not be end-to-end encrypted.

The updated privacy policy will inform the user if a user is chatting with a business entity by not displaying the end-to-end encryption label, that usually shows up on the chats.

WhatsApp has justified this by saying that some large businesses need to use hosting services to manage WhatsApp chats with their customers, answer questions, and send helpful information like purchase receipts.

According to a post published by the Internet Free Foundation, the new privacy policy confirms that Facebook may now have access to messages shared with businesses on WhatsApp and it provides more insight into expansive metadata collection by WhatsApp.

The differential treatment between personal and business chats is being viewed by many as an attempt to blur the basic definition of privacy. More so when this same rule is not applicable to European users.

WhatsApp is attempting to change the very basic definition of privacy. Since when is an individual's conversations with a business not private? If I go to a store, and buy a product, is that supposed to be not private info? Don't fall for the claptrap. — Pratik Sinha (@free_thinker) January 13, 2021

The move at once shows Whatsapp’s reluctance to offend the regulators in EU, and its confidence in being able to skirt privacy regulations in India.