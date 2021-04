SpaceX's Starlink, the satellite internet service, will be out of beta by this summer and fully mobile by the end of the year, according to CEO and founder Elon Musk.

Musk announced the affordable internet via satellite in a reply to a user on Twitter. "Yeah, should be fully mobile later this year, so you can move it anywhere or use it on an RV or truck in motion. We need a few more satellite launches to achieve complete coverage and some key software upgrades,” he wrote.

Yeah, should be fully mobile later this year, so you can move it anywhere or use it on an RV or truck in motion. We need a few more satellite launches to achieve compete coverage & some key software upgrades. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 15, 2021

Starlink is expected to provide high-speed internet service across the globe using its network of 12,000 satellites in low orbit. The service is hoping to target remote communities with a few or no options for internet providers.

Musk revealed that latency, speed, and service uptime are all rapidly being improved and he believes that Starlink will be out of the beta program by the end of summer this year.

He added that the service should soon be fully mobile, allowing users to move it anywhere or use it while in motion. Current users report latency between 20ms and 40ms.

Starlink currently provides its users between 50 Mbps to 150 Mbps internet speed but has promised to increase the speed up to 300 Mbps.

Out of its proposed network of 12,000 satellites, only 10 percent have already been placed in orbit.

Starlink is already taking bookings for its service in India via its website but it will only begin covering India starting from 2022. The booking price is $99.

The statement on the website reads, "Starlink is targeting coverage in your area in 2022. Orders will be fulfilled on a first-come, first-served basis."