Joining Japanese billionaire Yusaku Maezawa on his 2023 journey to the moon will be DJ Steve Aoki, a young actor from India and other artists and filmmakers.

Japanese billionaire Yusaku Maezawa on Friday announced a list of eight individuals, including South Korean rapper T.O.P, DJ Steve Aoki and a 22-year-old actor from Ahmedabad who will accompany him on a trip around the moon next year on one of Elon Musk's SpaceX missions.

Maezawa took to Twitter to announce the crewmembers of the mission, which he has dubbed #dearMoon.

Maezawa will sponsor the trip for all passengers, the cost of which has not been disclosed. First announced in 2018, the mission is set to take off in 2023 as the maiden voyage of Musk's Starship spacecraft, per their website

The Japanese billionaire calleddear moon for applicants in March 2021 and said he was looking for people who "push the envelope" in their field.

Here's who qualified:

Steve Aoki, DJ

An American DJ and music producer of Japanese origin, Steve Aoki, 44, is an accomplished artist with several Billboard-charting studio albums and a Grammy nomination. In a YouTube video released on dearMoon's channel, Aoki said that it had been his childhood dream to go to the moon.

In the video, Aoki mentioned that he would like to DJ in space, around the moon, and make a song while on the spaceship.

Tim Dood, YouTuber

37-year-old Tim Dodd, better known as Everyday Astronaut, is an American YouTuber who makes educational videos on rocket science. Familiar with the risks of space travel, Dodd said that he has faith in the scientists and Starship.

"Yeah, I'm scared of going to the moon," Dodd said in "Meet the Dear Moon crew" YouTube video. "I mean, that's a fact."

Dodd hopes to recreate a digital photograph of himself sitting on the moon with the Earth in the background.

Yemi A.D., Artist

Born in the Czech Republic, Yemi A.D. is proud to represent Africa on the dearMoon crew on behalf of his Nigerian father. Yemi is a choreographer who works with children and uses dance to explore his creativity and imagination.

Yemi recalled shouting, screaming and dancing around after Maezawa informed him about his acceptance into the crew over a Zoom call.

Rhiannon Adam, Photographer

London-based Irish photographic artist Rhiannon Adam applied for the dearMoon project during the pandemic because she was "craving an adventure." Now, she is set to be the first person in space from Ireland.

"I'm excited and filled with trepidation in equal measure," Adam said.

Karim Iliya, Photographer

Karim Iliya, 32, is a photographer, filmmaker and whale swimming guide who grew up in Iceland and Hawaii. Having grown up curious about nature and the outdoor world, Iliya said he looks forward to seeing the Earth from the moon's perspective whilst on the mission.

Iliya feels an "obligation" to document and photograph this trip as he ventures out to a place that most people don't get to see or experience.

"I expect I'll come back as a vastly different person," he said.

Dev Joshi, Actor

Ahmedabad-based actor Dev Joshi is a 22-year-old Indian set to head to space aboard Musk and Maezawa's Starship. Joshi has starred in over 20 Gujarati movies and is popularly known for his superhero role "Baal Veer."

Joshi will be the youngest person to travel to the moon.

"I have listened to many of the songs, poems and stories since my childhood where we regarded the moon as chandamama," Joshi said.

Joshi has been felicitated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his achievements in the arts and culture field and is a recipient of the Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar.

Brendan Hall, Documentary Filmmaker

American documentary filmmaker Brendan Hall was chosen for the dearMoon voyage due to years of work and passion in documenting the human experience.

He hopes to use his skills as a documentary filmmaker to bring an inside look into space travel to the world.

T.O.P (Choi Seung Hyun), Rapper

35-year-old South Korean musician Choi Seung Hyun hopes to experience enlightenment on his trip to the moon. He shares a long-standing mentor-mentee relationship with Maezawa, and they bond over their passion for art collection.

Seung Hyun, better known by his stage name T.O.P, will be the first South Korean civilian in space.

The mission has backup crewmembers, including US Olympic snowboarder Kaitlyn Farrington and Japanese dancer Miyu.

With inputs from Reuters.