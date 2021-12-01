'SpaceX faces risk of bankruptcy': Elon Musk tells employees

SpaceX CEO Elon Musk has said that the company faces a risk of bankruptcy if it can’t get enough reliable Raptor engines -- that power its Starship rockets --made by the end of 2022.

The billionaire made the remark in a letter that he sent to his employees the day after Thanksgiving, as per reports. “We face genuine risk of bankruptcy if we cannot achieve a Starship flight rate of at least once every two weeks next year... We need all hands on deck to recover from what is, quite frankly, a disaster," he wrote in the letter that has made its way to social media platform Twitter and is being widely shared.

The e-mail surfaced a week after CNBC reported that Musk was “shaking up” SpaceX’s leadership by effectively firing its vice president due to “a lack of progress” in the development of Starship’s Raptor engine. Before this, Musk had said that he was hoping for "up to a dozen" test flights of Starship in 2022 before launching "real payloads" in 2023.

Meanwhile, replying to an article about the e-mail, Musk tweeted, “If a severe global recession were to dry up capital availability / liquidity while SpaceX was losing billions on Starlink & Starship, then bankruptcy, while still unlikely, is not impossible. GM & Chrysler went BK last recession. “Only the paranoid survive.” – Grove”

If a severe global recession were to dry up capital availability / liquidity while SpaceX was losing billions on Starlink & Starship, then bankruptcy, while still unlikely, is not impossible. GM & Chrysler went BK last recession.“Only the paranoid survive.” – Grove— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 30, 2021

Besides, when a Twitter user on Tuesday asked Musk "(how is) the Raptor thing going?", he responded saying, "It's getting fixed."

Musk then went on to add that the magnitude of the Starship program is not fully appreciated. He tweeted, "The magnitude of the Starship program is not widely appreciated. It is designed to extend life to Mars (and the moon), which requires ~1000 times more payload to orbit than all current Earth rockets combined."

The magnitude of the Starship program is not widely appreciated. It is designed to extend life to Mars (and the moon), which requires ~1000 times more payload to orbit than all current Earth rockets combined. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 30, 2021

While it is "unlikely" that SpaceX would go bankrupt, even if such a situation arises, this wouldn't be the company's first brush with serious financial risk. Last year, Musk had disclosed that “in the early days” of launching both Tesla and SpaceX, he had very little faith that the ventures would succeed.

In a tweet, he had said, "To be frank, in the early days, I thought there was >90% chance that both SpaceX & Tesla would be worth $0. The press & aerospace / automotive industry at the time (correctly) agreed with me."

SpaceX is expected to launch its first orbital Starship flight in January or February. The company has raised billions in funding for Starship and its satellite internet project Starlink. Its valuation recently hit US $100 billion.