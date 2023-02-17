SpaceX faces $175,000 fine from US govt for failing to provide Starlink data

The FAA said SpaceX was required to submit the data directly to the agency at least seven days prior to an attempted launch. The data is used to assess the probability of the launch vehicle colliding with one of the thousands of tracked objects orbiting the Earth.

The US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) on Friday announced that SpaceX will be facing a civil penalty of $175,000. The reason for the FAA's ire? The failure of SpaceX to submit collision analysis trajectory data to the agency prior to the launch of the Starlink Group 4-27 mission in August 2022.

It's no secret that space exploration is a complex and ever-evolving industry, but when it comes to the safety of our planet, there's simply no room for error.

While SpaceX now has 30 days to respond to the FAA, many are left wondering how this could have happened in the first place.

