Space failure part of big game: NASA-JPL CTO on Vikram lander
Updated : December 15, 2019 02:03 PM IST
The big takeaway from the Chandrayaan-2 mission is that space probes are bound to fail and none other than NASA knows it better.
The debris of the crashed Vikram lander on the lunar surface has been located though there is a sort of discrepancies in who located it first: NASA or the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO).
