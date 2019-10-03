#CorporateTaxCut#MonetaryPolicy#AutoWoes
Southeast Asia's Internet economy to hit $100 billion

Updated : October 03, 2019 03:57 PM IST

The annual "e-Conomy SEA" report presented by the Singapore-based investment firm Temasek also projected that the region's digital economy could reach up to $300 billion by 2025.
