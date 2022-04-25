In what could be Instagram’s attempt to compete with TikTok in the short-form video category, the app is testing a new editing feature that will make it easier to create Reels on the platforms, according to reports.

The new feature, now under testing, will allow users to copy formats used in other Reels to create their own, something similar to what TikTok’s pre-made templates do. TikTok allows users to drop their own content into a selected format.

At present, Instagram is working on a Use Template feature that is available to only a small group of creators and is in beta testing phase, Business Insider reported.

An early version of the feature was first spotted by developer and reverse engineer Alessandro Paluzzi in January, while marketer and influencer Josephine Hill tweeted about it in March, the report added.

According to Hill, Instagram's Template tool makes the "creation process a lot more seamless and easier to use". The tool is like a guide, she said, adding that one template may have 13 frames to add media into, while another may have seven.

“We are always working on new ways to make Reels simpler to create. We are testing the ability for you to make a reel using an existing template from another reel,” a spokesperson from Instagram parent Meta replied to TechCrunch in an email.

However, the social media platform did not provide much details about the test except that it was being run globally among a small number of users.

Even as Snapchat and YouTube attempt to make their own version of short-form video apps, TikTok is still the most popular app in this format. Instead of creating content on Instagram, creators often resort to uploading TikToks to Reels. The new move could be a way to change that or even out the competition.

This is not the first time that Reels has introduced features similar to TikTok. Last year, it launched Remixes, which is similar to TikTok’s Duets feature. Remix allows the user to record their Reels video alongside a video from another user.