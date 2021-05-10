  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Technology

COVID relief: Soon, new Google feature to guide Indian users on availability of beds, oxygen

Updated : May 10, 2021 09:27:16 IST

Since info will be user generated content, it will have to be vetted for accuracy, says Google
This feature will enable users in India to search for and share such information at their locations.
COVID relief: Soon, new Google feature to guide Indian users on availability of beds, oxygen
Published : May 10, 2021 09:04 PM IST

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply

You May Also Like

Coronavirus news highlights: 1 AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine dose lowers death risk by 80%, says report

Coronavirus news highlights: 1 AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine dose lowers death risk by 80%, says report

Will achieve 70% of planned sales in Q1, says Stove Kraft CMD Rajendra Gandhi

Will achieve 70% of planned sales in Q1, says Stove Kraft CMD Rajendra Gandhi

Total vehicle registrations in India slips 30% to 1,52,71,519 units in 2020-21: FADA

Total vehicle registrations in India slips 30% to 1,52,71,519 units in 2020-21: FADA

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV

recommended for you

Advertisement