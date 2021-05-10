COVID relief: Soon, new Google feature to guide Indian users on availability of beds, oxygen Updated : May 10, 2021 09:27:16 IST Since info will be user generated content, it will have to be vetted for accuracy, says Google This feature will enable users in India to search for and share such information at their locations. Published : May 10, 2021 09:04 PM IST Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply