With the spike in the cases of COVID-19, tech giant Google Maps has announced its latest feature "COVID layer" on Wednesday. The new feature helps users to detect the number of COVID cases in an area. This will help users have a better understanding while making decisions to visit a particular area or not.

With the feature being introduced this week, Google Maps will also give information about a seven-day average of new COVID-19 cases per 100,000 people for the area of the map. The latest update will be available on both Android and iOS devices. Additionally, the update will have an indicator showing regarding the trending up or down of Covid-19 cases.

Google will also add a colour coding feature that will help its users to differentiate between the density of new cases in an area. Trending case data is visible at the country level for all 220 countries and territories that Google Maps supports, along with state or province, county, and city-level data where available.

The Covid-19 outbreak data will be collected from various reliable sources such as the World Health Organization (WHO), regional government health ministries, along with state and local health agencies and hospitals.

Google will collect the data for the COVID-19 cases in a particular area from different sources which will include Johns Hopkins, the New York Times, and Wikipedia.

These features will further guide its users to make travel plans accordingly and avoid the COVID-19 containment zones.