Amazon has unveiled a new feature that is under development for its virtual assistant Alexa that will enable it to speak aloud in a deceased loved one's voice, based on a short recording of the person. The feature was shown in a demo presented at Amazon's annual MARS conference in Las Vegas. As per information shared at the event, Alexa would be able to simulate anyone's voice after listening to a recording for less than a minute.

Rohit Prasad, Amazon's Alexa AI senior vice president and head scientist, presented a demo video of the voice mimicking feature at the event. In the demo video, a child is seen asking the Amazon Echo Dot, "Alexa, can Grandma finish reading me 'The Wizard of Oz'?"

To which Alexa’s voice responds "OK", and then proceeds to read in the requested voice.

"While AI can't eliminate that pain of loss, it can definitely make their memories last," said Prasad at the event.

The MARS (for machine learning, automation, robots and space) event only showcases what Amazon is developing in the fields of ambient computing, including advancements in Alexa. Thus, it's not clear when the feature will be rolled out to Alexa voice assistants as neither Prasad nor Amazon has confirmed the launch date.

However, the voice-mimicking feature isn't explicitly meant for deceased family members, according to an Amazon spokesperson, CNET reported. The feature is based on recent advancements in text-to-speech technology, which enabled Amazon's team to produce high-quality voice with far less data, applying a voice filter instead of spending hours recording voice in a professional studio.

Alexa already has a voice-synthesizing feature that mimics voices of celebrities such as Shaquille O'Neal and Samuel L Jackson, fictional character voices such as Deadpool and Star Wars' R2-D2. However, this feature required dozens of hours of audio recording to enable replication unlike the newly-demonstrated feature.