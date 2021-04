Sony has introduced its new phones, the flagship Xperia 1 III and the Xperia 5 III and Sony Xperia 10 III, at an event on Wednesday. "Introducing the all-new Xperia 1 III and Xperia 5 III — featuring advanced content creation features, levelled-up gaming capabilities, an immersive audio experience, 5G, next-generation processing power and more!”, Sony tweeted.

The two new phones have a variable telephoto camera that can use a 70mm and 105mm lens. The digital zoom can now reach upto 300mm, compared to 200mm in the previous models of Xperia 1 II and 5 II, which Sony claims is an AI super resolution zoom.

The rear camera has a 12MP 1/1.7 sensor along with an aperture of f/1.7 OIS lens. The ultrawide mode camera uses another 12 MP 1/2.6 sensor and f/2.2 aperture.

Betting heavily on cameras, Sony has used T coated ZEISS lenses. The flagship phones have real-time eye autofocus. Optical Steady Shot allows users to utilise the 4K 120 fps recording feature for making solid slow-motion videos.

Another significant improvement over the previous versions is the screens on the Xperia 1 III and Xperia 5 III. The premier Xperia 1 III comes with a 6.5 inch OLED screen that is HDR enabled. It has a refresh rate of 120Hz and a 21:9 aspect ratio, with 4K resolution.

The smaller Xperia 5 III has a slightly smaller 6.1” OLED screen with Full HD resolution. It also has a refresh rate of 120 Hz, a 21:9 aspect ratio and comes HDR enabled.

Both the phones use the flagship processor, the Snapdragon 888 chipset. The Xperia 1 III has a slightly bigger RAM at 12GB than 8GB of the Xperia 5 III. The Xperia 1 III comes with 256 GB and 512 GB storage. The Xperia 5 III has two variants of 128 GB and 256 GB storage.

The phones have a 4,500 mAh battery unit with a three-year life promise and 30W fast charging. The Xperia 1 III also comes with wireless charging functionality. The larger Xperia 1 III will be available in Frosted Purple, Frosted Gray and Frosted Black. Xperia 5 III will be available in black, green and pink.

The prices of the new phones have not been confirmed, but Sony has said that both phones will be available for purchase this summer.