Sony unveils WF-1000XM5, its latest wireless earbuds — details here

Sony has introduced the WF-1000XM5 truly wireless earbuds with active noise cancellation, Dynamic Driver X, DNN call quality enhancement, and 12-hour battery life. Priced at $299, the earbuds are currently available in the US, with no confirmation on India availability.

Sony has unveiled its latest offering in the truly wireless stereo (TWS) earphones segment — the Sony WF-1000XM5. These wireless earbuds are equipped with Sony's proprietary Integrated Processor V2 and noise-cancelling QN2e processor, making them capable of active noise cancellation (ANC). The key highlight of the WF-1000XM5 earphones is the new Dynamic Driver X, which, coupled with deep neural network (DNN) processing, enhances call quality.

To ensure a comfortable fit for users, Sony said it provides eartips in four sizes made of polyurethane foam material. With a full charge, the earphones offer a battery life of up to 12 hours with regular usage, and support both wired and wireless charging options.

For now, the earbuds are available in the US — the Sony WF-1000XM5 earphones are set at $299 (approximately Rs. 24,447). They are currently available for pre-order in Black and Silver colours through the Sony US online store and will officially hit the market in August. However, there's no confirmation yet on the release date for India.

In terms of competition, these earphones will be vying against other high-end options in the same price range, including Apple's AirPods Pro 2

When compared to their predecessor, the Sony WF-1000XM4, the WF-1000XM5 brings notable improvements in sound quality, noise cancellation, and call performance. This is made possible by Sony's Integrated Processor V2 chip and the QN2e processors, which enhance the ANC capabilities.

The WF-1000XM5 supports 24-bit audio processing and features DSEE Extreme upscaling technology. It also offers multiple audio codecs, including SBC, AAC, and Sony's LDAC for Hi-Res wireless audio streaming.

One of the standout features is the deep neural network (DNN) processing, combined with bone conduction sensors, which significantly improves call quality even in noisy surroundings.

Other notable features include Speak to Chat, adaptive sound control, multipoint connect, Fast Pair, Bluetooth 5.3 connectivity, and support for Google and Alexa voice assistants.

The earphones are rated IPX4 for splash resistance, making them suitable for use during workouts or in light rain. The charging case is compact, measuring 64.6 x 40.0 x 26.5 mm and weighing 39g, while each earphone weighs 5.9g.

In conclusion, the Sony WF-1000XM5 earphones present a compelling option for audiophiles seeking top-notch sound quality, noise cancellation, and call performance. With the latest technology and premium features, they are set to make their mark in the competitive TWS earphones market.