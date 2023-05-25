Sony unveils Project Q — A dedicated handheld device for PlayStation 5 games

People can use Remote Play via Wi-Fi2 to play any compatible game that is installed on a PS5 console with the 'Project Q' dedicated device, which will be released later this year.

Sony has officially unveiled the first look of a new handheld device that will soon be available in stores and allow users to play PlayStation 5 games remotely through WiFi.

People can use Remote Play via Wi-Fi2 to play any compatible game that is installed on a PS5 console with the 'Project Q' dedicated device, which will be released later this year.

"With a vibrant 8-inch LCD screen capable of up to 1080p resolution at 60 frames per second, the device delivers crisp visuals and smooth gameplay streamed from your PS5 when you're away from your TV," the company said in a statement.

The device includes all of the controls and capabilities of the DualSense wireless controller, including adjustable triggers and haptic feedback.

"It also highlights the tremendous popularity and power of the PS5 as the global development community rallies to push its advanced capabilities to the limit," said Jim Ryan, President and CEO of Sony Interactive Entertainment.

"We're investing heavily in the future with innovative best-in-class hardware like PlayStation VR2 and the newly revealed Project Q, and our expansion into PC, Mobile and Live Service gaming is transforming how and where our content can be enjoyed," he added during an event.

Sony showcased an array of new and upcoming PlayStation 5, PlayStation VR2, and PC titles as well, along with the first official wireless earphones from PlayStation.

The earbuds offer Bluetooth connectivity to cellphones and are said to have next-generation audio immersion for the PS5 and PC. Debuting later this year, they will deliver lossless music with reduced latency for a premium listening experience.

The event ended with a new in-depth preview of Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 from Insomniac Games coming to PlayStation 5 this fall. The new footage demonstrated how players can switch between Peter Parker and Miles Morales as they face off against exciting new villains such as Kraven the Hunter and Lizard.

