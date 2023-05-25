Sony unveils Project Q — A dedicated handheld device for PlayStation 5 games

People can use Remote Play via Wi-Fi2 to play any compatible game that is installed on a PS5 console with the 'Project Q' dedicated device, which will be released later this year.

Sony has officially unveiled the first look of a new handheld device that will soon be available in stores and allow users to play PlayStation 5 games remotely through WiFi.

People can use Remote Play via Wi-Fi2 to play any compatible game that is installed on a PS5 console with the 'Project Q' dedicated device, which will be released later this year.

"With a vibrant 8-inch LCD screen capable of up to 1080p resolution at 60 frames per second, the device delivers crisp visuals and smooth gameplay streamed from your PS5 when you're away from your TV," the company said in a statement.