English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv Live TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

hometechnology NewsSony unveils Project Q — A dedicated handheld device for PlayStation 5 games

Sony unveils Project Q — A dedicated handheld device for PlayStation 5 games

Sony unveils Project Q — A dedicated handheld device for PlayStation 5 games
Read Time2 Min(s) Read
Show More
Show More
Profile image

By Pihu Yadav  May 25, 2023 12:13:28 PM IST (Published)

People can use Remote Play via Wi-Fi2 to play any compatible game that is installed on a PS5 console with the 'Project Q' dedicated device, which will be released later this year.

Sony has officially unveiled the first look of a new handheld device that will soon be available in stores and allow users to play PlayStation 5 games remotely through WiFi.

People can use Remote Play via Wi-Fi2 to play any compatible game that is installed on a PS5 console with the 'Project Q' dedicated device, which will be released later this year.
"With a vibrant 8-inch LCD screen capable of up to 1080p resolution at 60 frames per second, the device delivers crisp visuals and smooth gameplay streamed from your PS5 when you're away from your TV," the company said in a statement.
View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CompanyPriceChng%Chng
X