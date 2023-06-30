Sony unveils MDR-MV1 Headphones and C-80 Microphone for professionals — prices, details here

The MDR-MV1 headphones and C-80 microphone will be available from July 3 at Sony retail stores, including Sony Center and Sony Exclusive outlets, the online portal www.ShopatSC.com, major electronic stores, and other e-commerce websites in India.

Sony on Friday, June 30, announced the launch of two new products designed specifically for professional sound engineers and music creators. The MDR-MV1 Reference Monitor Headphones and the C-80 Microphone, as per the company, aim to cater to the evolving needs of the audio industry.

The MDR-MV1 Reference Monitor Headphones have an open-back design, which Sony says makes them ideal for mixing and mastering immersive spatial sound, including formats such as 360 Reality Audio, as well as high-resolution stereo sound. These headphones are built to meet the rigorous demands of professional audio engineers.

“The headphones’ uniquely-developed driver units provide ultra-wideband playback (5Hz – 80 kHz) with natural high frequencies. This makes it easier for professionals to capture localisation, spaciousness and detailed changes in sound processing,” the company said in a statement.

Shohei Toyoda, Head of Audio Business, Sony India, commented on the release, saying, "With the rise in spatial sound and high-quality streaming music services, we are seeing a demand for headphones that can adaptably address and enrich all of these immersive needs. Sony's deep heritage in audio is on display with the introduction of the MDR-MV1, a flexible and stylish new option for home or studio use. The headphones prioritise comfort, showcase Sony's craftsmanship, and provide long-term durability while offering users the ability to accurately reproduce sounds, as the artist intended them to be heard."

In addition to the MDR-MV1 headphones, Sony also introduced the C-80 Microphone, designed for use in home studios. According to Sony, the C-80 inherits the technology of the C-800G and C-100 microphones.

“Its ‘Noise Elimination Construction’ also prevents microphone body acoustic vibration, resulting in low noise and clear sound. A dual diaphragm configuration is also present within the C-80, suppressing sonic changes with distance (proximity effect) and allowing more stability in the vocal recording process,” Sony said about the microphone.

The MDR-MV1 headphones and C-80 microphone will be available for purchase from July 3. Consumers can find these products at Sony retail stores, including Sony Center and Sony Exclusive outlets, the online portal www.ShopatSC.com, major electronic stores, and other e-commerce websites in India. The MDR-MV1 headphones will be priced at Rs 39,990, while the C-80 microphone will retail for Rs 49,990.